Donald Trump Ridicules Joe Biden in Iowa: ‘That Poor Guy Is So Lost’

President Donald Trump ridiculed former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday during a campaign rally in Iowa.

“Sleepy Joe has no idea what he’s even talking about. He’s so lost,” Trump said. “Honestly, that poor guy is so lost.”

After someone shouted that it was over for Biden, Trump replied, “It was over for him, actually if you knew him, a long time ago. Now it’s really over.”

The president recalled that Biden kept forgetting which state he was campaigning in, saying, “Ohio,” when he was in Iowa.

“He always gets the name wrong,” Trump said. “You can’t do that. No matter how great you speak — if you’re Winston Churchill — if you make that mistake at the beginning of your speech, it’s over.”

“You can’t do that, Sleepy Joe!” Trump continued.

Biden tried to counter Trump’s arrival in Iowa, arguing to voters in a speech that the president lacked the character needed to be the president of the United States.

“Character is on the ballot — America’s character,” Biden said. “I do not believe we’re the dark, angry nation Donald Trump sees in his tweets in the middle of the night.”

Trump commented on Biden’s small crowds in Iowa, including a recent appearance that Biden made at a school gym.

“They set up a roundtable because the crowd was so small,” Trump said.

During the rally, Trump referred to his victory in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, prompting someone in the crowd to shout, “Hillary for Prison!”

“I like that idea,” Trump chuckled. “Wouldn’t we like to run against her?”

Trump asked whether any of the Democrat candidates running in 2020 would be tougher to beat than Clinton, but the crowd could not agree.

“I don’t know, maybe we take another crack at crazy Hillary, is that ok?” Trump said as the crowd cheered.

Trump recalled Clinton’s famous speech in 2016 describing his supporters as “deplorable” and “irredeemable,” which only energized Republicans.

“I feel badly because it’s too late for her to get in,” Trump said. “I kept hoping.”

Trump said that Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would actually be tougher for him to beat than Hillary.

“I don’t even want to put Boot-Edge-Edge in,” he said, referring to former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the crowd laughed.

Trump warned his supporters that the Democrat Party had become radically Left on issues such as health care and climate change.

“During this campaign season, the good people of Iowa have had a front-row seat to the lunacy and the madness of the totally sick left,” Trump said. “This is a radical Left people that we’re dealing with.”