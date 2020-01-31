Live Updates*** Trump Impeachment Trial: Senate to Vote on Witnesses

The Senate will vote on additional witnesses on Friday before possibly taking a vote on acquittal in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

1:30 PM: Demings claims the House managers have “overwhelmingly” proven its case but they still need witnesses for a fair trial and to ensure Americans get all of the information about Trump, who she says continues to be a threat to the country’s national security. She says the evidence is at their fingertips if they have any doubt about the evidence.

1:20 PM: Schiff begins by citing the New York Times report on Bolton’s book. Schiff says there is a new fact that indicates Cipollone was in the loop and this is another reason Democrats should hear from witnesses. He says the facts will continue to come out.

BREAKING — New details from John Bolton’s book describes a meeting in early May in which @realDonaldTrump directed him to help with the pressure campaign on Ukraine, with Mick Mulvaney, Rudy Giuliani and Pat Cipollone present. https://t.co/BXdTQwXaR9 — Michael D. Shear (@shearm) January 31, 2020

1:19 PM: The trial resumes, and McConnell says they will take a break after two hours. There will be up to four hours of debate on witnesses, equally divided between the two parties. Schiff is a proponent, so he will go first and says they will be reserving the balance of their time to respond to Trump’s team’s arguments.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office tells me she is a "no" on witnesses. Statement soon. — Lauren Fox (@FoxReports) January 31, 2020

12:55 PM: There will be four hours of debate on additional witnesses when the Senate gavels back in at the top of the hour. Cornyn reportedly said he would be “surprised” if the trial ended today.