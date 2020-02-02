Rejoice! U.N. Switches to Celebration Mode for 75th Anniversary

Global conferences, meetings, parties, talk shops, summits, debates and fund raisers are planned for 2020 as the United Nations applauds its own 75th anniversary.

Fabrizio Hoschschild, special adviser on the preparations for the commemoration of the United Nations’ big birthday, has already confirmed the budget for the extravaganza stands at $11.5 million.

The Chilean previously outlined just what the world can expect over the next 12 months as the U.N. this week welcomed young people to fly to New York to talk about the world they want:

From the streets to the web, young people are demanding a say in the decisions that affect their present and their future. Today I heard from some of them, as part of our #UN75 conversations. You too can make your voice heard. Here’s how: https://t.co/k0n9dXo0Jt pic.twitter.com/IoGqEGv8Mh — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 29, 2020

According to the U.N. timetable, at the end of March, a large-scale youth forum will be held in New York at its headquarters.

Then on April 22-24, there will be a series of major events in Geneva. On June 24, the day of the signing of the original U.N. Charter, celebrations are planned for San Francisco.

In November, the United Nations would open its pavilion at the World Expo in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

The United Nations is also launching what it calls a “large-scale global conversation around the world,” gathering views to be presented to the world leaders at the U.N. Summit in New York on Sept. 21.

Hoschschild said the U.N. has made “great achievements” in the previous 75 years, including “the improvement in life expectancy, literacy rates and poverty eradication.”

“The question was whether the next generations would witness the same kind of progress,” he noted.

Just how the New York-based organization plans to fund and achieve its year of self-reverence is yet to be made clear.

As Breitbart News reported, the cash-strapped globalist body has issued an unprecedented appeal for taxpayer funds, claiming last December it needs an immediate injection of $29 billion of money as “climate change” and global conflicts pressure existing budgets.

The United States is by far the U.N.’s biggest financial contributor, stumping up 22 percent of its operating budget and funding 28 percent of peacekeeping missions, which currently cost $8 billion annually. The UK and Germany are the next two major backers.

In December 2017 Nikki Haley, the then United States Ambassador to the organization, announced the federal government had reduced its contribution to the U.N.’s annual budget by $285 million, as Breitbart News reported.