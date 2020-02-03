Three additional cases of the deadly Chinese coronavirus were confirmed in California on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 11 in the United States.

Two patients are receiving treatment for the viral illness in San Benito County and another in Santa Clara County.

“In Santa Clara County, a woman and the family she is staying with are being quarantined and she is now in isolation at their home, Santa Clara County health officials told a news conference. The woman was not sick enough to require hospitalization, it added,” Reuters reported. “The other two cases involve a married couple in San Benito County, the San Benito County Public Health Services announced in a release late Sunday.”

To date, six cases have been confirmed in California, two in Illinois, one in Washington state, one in Massachusetts, and another in Arizona.

No U.S. cases have resulted in fatalities.

More than 362 people have died of the novel strain of coronavirus, which has infected 12,000 people worldwide.

The United States has declared coronavirus a public health emergency, and the United States and Australia are temporarily denying entry to non-citizens who have recently visited China.

Several U.S. airlines have temporarily suspended flights to China.

China has also restricted international travel as it attempts to contain the virus.

The Philippines confirmed its first coronavirus death outside China on Saturday.

Editor’s Note: The featured photo on this article was taken Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. It is intended as illustrative of the topic and is not a literal depiction of any individual involved in these medical cases.

The UPI contributed to this report.