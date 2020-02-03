Democrat impeachment manager Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) cited the Harry Potter children’s book series to argue for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Crow urged the Senate to understand the impact of their decision about President Trump remaining in office. He explained that as a father, he tried to teach his children the importance of their actions.

“It’s in that spirit that hanging in my son’s room is a quote from Harry Potter,” he said. “The quote is from Professor Dumbledore, who said, ‘It is our choices that show who we truly are far more than our abilities.'”

Crow said every member of Congress will have to examine if they are fulfilling their oath to the Constitution with their vote in the trial.

“More than our words, our choices will show the world who we really are, what kind of leaders we will be, and what kind of nation we will be,” he said.

Crow showed the senators two small copies of his children’s Constitutions, reading aloud a note that he said he wrote to his children: “Our Founders recognized the failings of all people, so they designed a system to ensure that the ideas and principles contained in this document would always be greater than any one person. It’s the idea that no one is above the law. But our system only works if people stand up and fight for it. And fighting for something important always comes with a cost. Some day you may be called upon to defend the principles and ideas embodied in our Constitution. May the memory and spirit of those who sacrificed for them in the past guide you and give you strength as you fight for them in the future.”