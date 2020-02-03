Poll: Bernie Sanders Leaps to Massive 15-Point Lead in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has taken a massive lead in New Hampshire as the nation’s first primary quickly approaches, leading his closest competitor by 15 percentage points, according to a 7 News/ Emerson College Polling tracking poll released on Monday.

The socialist senator is dominating in his neighboring state, leading his closest competitor, Joe Biden (D), by double digits in New Hampshire. According to the survey, which was taken January 31- February 2, 2020, Sanders leads the field with 29 percent support. A cluster of candidates, who are separated by one percentage point each follows, with Biden seeing 14 percent support, Pete Buttigieg (D) garnering 13 percent support, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) finding 12 percent support.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tom Steyer (D) saw eight percent support, followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Andrew Yang (D) with seven percent support each.

The poll, taken among 500 Democrat primary voters, has a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percent:

New Hampshire @EmersonPolling/@7News Poll (1/31-22):

Sanders 29%

Biden 14%

Buttigieg 13%

Warren 12%

Klobuchar 8%

Steyer 8%

Gabbard 7%

Yang 7% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 3, 2020

According to Emerson, the latest results show that the socialist senator “has increased his lead over the other candidates by ten points,” gaining six points over the last two weeks. While Biden has remained steady, both Buttigieg and Warren have lost support, dropping five percent and two percent, respectively.

The survey also found that Democrat New Hampshire voters are split on who will become the nominee, with 39 percent choosing Biden and 38 choosing Sanders.

“No other candidate is higher than 5% in this question,” Emerson reported.

The poll coincides with an American Research Group poll released last week, which also showed Sanders leading the field in New Hampshire with a 15-point advantage:

New Hampshire American Research Group Poll (1/24-27):

Sanders 28%

Biden 13%

Buttigieg 12%

Warren 11%

Gabbard 8%

Klobuchar 7%

Yang 5%

Bloomberg 2%

Patrick 2%

Steyer 2%

Bennet 1% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) January 28, 2020

Another Democrat debate, hosted by ABC News, WMUR-TV, and Apple News at Saint Anselm College on February 7, will precede the February 11 primary.