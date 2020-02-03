Two Dead, One Wounded in Texas A&M University-Commerce Attack

Two people were killed and another person was injured during a firearm-based attack at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday.

ABC News reports that the incident occurred in the Pride Rock residence hall, which houses freshman.

The university issued a shelter-in-place, which was lifted approximately two hours later.

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure. A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

CNN reports that A&M-Commerce canceled classes for the remainder of Monday.

There are no details on a motive nor on if one of the gunman was among the dead or wounded.

