Fact Check: Yes, Healthcare for Illegal Aliens Will Bankrupt U.S. Taxpayers

During the State of the Union address, President Trump said American taxpayers would be bankrupted by a Democrat plan to provide free healthcare to all illegal aliens in the United States.

“Over 130 legislators in this chamber have endorsed legislation that would bankrupt our Nation by providing free taxpayer-funded healthcare to millions of illegal aliens, forcing taxpayers to subsidize free care for anyone in the world who unlawfully crosses our borders,” Trump said.

“These proposals would raid the Medicare benefits our seniors depend on, while acting as a powerful lure for illegal immigration,” Trump continued. “This is what is happening in California and other States — their systems are totally out of control, costing taxpayers vast and unaffordable amounts of money.”

Indeed, as Breitbart News has reported, forcing American taxpayers to provide free healthcare to all illegal aliens would cost citizens anywhere between $23 billion to $66 billion every single year — a potentially up to $660 billion bill for taxpayers every decade.

Also, as Trump noted, medical experts have admitted that providing free healthcare to all illegal aliens would ensure a never-ending flood of illegal aliens arriving at the southern border with “serious health problems.”

Today, Americans are forced to subsidize about $18.5 billion of yearly medical costs for illegal aliens living in the U.S., according to estimates by Chris Conover, formerly of the Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research at Duke University.

