PA Governor Seeks 75% Cut in School Security Grants, More Gun Control

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) proposed a three-quarters cut in funding for school security grants, while outlining numerous new gun controls in his annual budget speech.

The Times reported that Pennsylvania “has a $60 million public school security grant program established after the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.” Wolf’s budget proposal would cut funding for the security grant program by 75 percent.

In addition to cutting school security grant money, Wolf wants to implement legislation to criminalize private gun sales via universal background checks. The Morning Call reported that he also wants to put in place “stronger reporting requirements for lost and stolen guns.” Such requirements usually mean a law-abiding gun owner has 24 hours–or perhaps a set number of days–in which to report his or her guns stolen, after which time they face penalties, financial or otherwise, for not informing police the guns were gone.

The NRA-ILA equated the mandatory reporting push with “imposing punishments on victims that have had their firearms stolen.”

Wolf is setting aside $10 million for gun control implementation.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.