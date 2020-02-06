Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign raised $25 million in January, more than former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) raised in the final quarter of 2019, his campaign announced on Thursday.

While Iowa remains uncertain as Sanders (I-VT) and Buttigieg are neck and neck, with 97 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders’ campaign is moving ahead, announcing a massive $25 million raised from more than 648,000 donors in the first month of the year. It is his best presidential fundraising month to date.

The massive $25 million haul stands as a greater figure than the fourth quarter fundraising totals reported by his closest competitors. Pete Buttigieg (D) reported $24.7 million in the final quarter of 2019, former Vice President Joe Biden (D) banked $22.7 million, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) garnered $21.2 million.

The Sanders’ campaign’s totals in January stand less than $10 million short of the $34.5 million his campaign raised in the final quarter of 2019. As Reuters pointed out, Sanders surpassed his competitors in fundraising last year, raising $96 million.

Sanders’ campaign will deploy additional staffers to Super Tuesday states and reportedly spend $5.5 million on television and digital advertising in some of those states, including California, where Sanders also holds an edge over Joe Biden (D). Notably, part of the ad buy will also focus on South Carolina, where Biden has long maintained a stronghold. However, with the former vice president’s lackluster performance in Iowa and fall in New Hampshire polls, Sanders’ campaign is seizing an opportunity to potentially chip away at Biden’s support in the Palmetto State.

“Working class Americans giving $18 at a time are putting our campaign in a strong position to compete in states all over the map,” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

The announcement comes as uncertainty continues to loom in Iowa. As of Thursday morning, 97 percent of precincts had reported, showing Sanders leading in the popular vote but Pete Buttigieg (D) maintaining the edge in the delegate count: