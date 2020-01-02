Bernie Sanders’s Campaign Banks over $34.5 Million in Fourth Quarter

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) presidential campaign raked in over $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, the biggest fundraising quarter of the crowded 2020 Democrat primary thus far.

Sanders’s campaign said it raked in over $18 million in December, the 78-year-old’s best month since launching his bid for the White House, and received in excess of 1.8 million donations in the last three months.

The Vermont Independent’s latest fundraising haul is nearly $9 million more than his last-quarter raise of $25.3 million.

“You build a grassroots movement to beat Donald Trump and create a political revolution one $18 donation at a time, and that’s exactly why Bernie is going to win,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said of the figures.

The development comes after Sanders’s doctor said the candidate is in “good health,” nearly three months after suffering a heart attack. The White House hopeful resumed campaigning shortly after receiving treatment at a Las Vegas hospital.

On Wednesday, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced that his campaign raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter. Technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s campaign said Thursday it raised $16.5 million in the same period.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed 2020 Democrat frontrunner, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have not yet released their fourth-quarter figures. In a recent urgent fundraising email, Warren pleaded with supporters to donate to her campaign, which is on track to fall short of her last quarter haul by 30 percent.

In addition to Sanders and Yang, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign also announced its fourth-quarter fundraising total, raking in a whopping $46 million, the largest three-month haul yet thanks to the House Democrats’ impeachment effort. The massive amount does not include money raised by the Republican National Committee (RNC) or joint fundraising efforts between the campaign and RNC, noted Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director.

“That combined total will be awe-inspiring,” he teased.