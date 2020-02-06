Nearly all non-English speaking immigrant voters who gathered at a multilingual caucus site in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, supported democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

During the Iowa Democrat Caucus this week, where the full results are still not tallied, Sanders won the support of about 107 non-English speaking immigrant voters out of 121 present at a multilingual Cedar Rapids caucus site with various translators, according to The Gazette:

Translators opened the caucus at Hoover Elementary School in English, Nepali, Swahili, French, Spanish, Lingala, Kirundi and Kinyarwanda. Within minutes, nearly all of the 121 people present had gathered in the west corner of the school gym, where Sanders’ campaign signs were taped to the walls. No other candidates were viable. Unofficially, 107 people picked Sanders, winning him nine delegates at the site. [Emphasis added]

The support for Sanders among Iowa’s non-English speaking population reveals a trend in which the far-left message of hemispheric open borders, Medicare for All, and convicted criminals getting to vote from their prison cells is resonating with foreign-born voters.

Even for Iowa’s noncitizens and illegal aliens, Sanders was more often than not their choice for president, as Breitbart News reported.

Democrats have successfully shifted the American electoral map thanks to the nation’s legal immigration system which admits more than one million new arrivals every year — many of which go on to become naturalized citizens five years later to vote for Democrats. In the 2020 election, about one-in-ten voters will have been born outside the U.S.

Two regions of Iowa where large foreign populations have recently resettled over the last two decades — Denton and Storm Lake, Iowa — have increasingly become less and less red. As the HuffPost reported, big businesses with meatpacking plants and farms have brought thousands of newly arrived nationals to the region.

As Breitbart News has reported, Sanders has a handful of DACA illegal aliens working on his presidential campaign, and they helped write the democratic socialist’s immigration platform — which includes taxpayer-funded free health care for illegal aliens, decriminalization of the southern border, and amnesty for the majority of the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S.

