Pete Buttigieg Leaves Campaign Trail for Big Dollar Fundraisers

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg left the campaign trail in New Hampshire for three big-dollar fundraisers on Wednesday and Thursday.

The potential candidate held a fundraiser in New Jersey and another fundraiser with Michael J. Fox in New York on Wednesday. He is scheduled to attend a further breakfast fundraiser in New York City on Thursday.

Buttigieg’s fundraising stops occur just as Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Thursday morning he had raised $25 million in January alone.

Buttigieg will sit down with the ladies of The View for an interview before returning to New Hampshire for an event with veterans in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Buttigieg has declared victory in the Iowa caucuses twice, despite him clinging to a delegate lead as the delayed results from the party trickle in.

The former mayor is gaining steam in New Hampshire, but he is still ten points behind Sen. Bernie Sanders according to a recent poll, who easily holds first place.