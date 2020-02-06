Planned Parenthood Applauds Nancy Pelosi for Ripping up Trump’s SOTU Speech

Abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for ripping up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address Tuesday evening.

America’s largest abortion business retweeted a GIF from the Daily Show depicting the moment at which Pelosi tore up her copy of the president’s speech:

In response to Trump’s call for Congress to pass legislation that would ban later-term abortions, Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of Planned Parenthood, also tweeted that the Trump administration “is doing everything in their power to limit access to health care and abortion, and to control our bodies”:

This administration is doing everything in their power to limit access to health care and abortion, and to control our bodies. We are stronger when everyone can control their health, their rights, and their future. Period. #sotu — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) February 5, 2020

Similarly, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who gave the Democrat Party’s response to the SOTU address, tweeted, “We want women to have autonomy over our bodies”:

Democrats want safe schools. We want your water to be clean. We want you to love who you love, and to live authentically, as your true selves. We want women to have autonomy over our bodies. We want our country to be welcoming, & everyone's vote to be counted. #SOTUResponse — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 5, 2020

Whitmer continued the Democrat establishment’s long-running strategy that Republicans are trying to “take away” Americans’ health care.

She wrote, “When it comes to health care, here is the truth: Democrats are trying to make your health care better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away”:

When it comes to health care, here is the truth: Democrats are trying to make your health care better. Republicans in Washington are trying to take it away. #SOTUResponse — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) February 5, 2020

Planned Parenthood Greater New York Action Fund accused Trump of a “new low” by “using a child who was born prematurely to shame people for their personal health care decisions.”

Trump’s special guests at the SOTU address included Robin Schneider and her two-year-old daughter, Ellie, who was one of the youngest babies in the United States to survive premature birth at 21 weeks and six days, and weighing at less than a pound.

Trump said, “Every child is a miracle of life,” and then led into his call on Congress to ban later-term abortions.

Using a child who was born prematurely to shame people for their personal health care decisions is a new low. Abortion is health care. All people deserve to make their own personal health care decisions. Period. #SOTU — 📢 PPGNY Action Fund (@PPGNYact) February 5, 2020

In a pitch for donations, Planned Parenthood Action urged its supporters to “make sure tonight is the last time Trump gives the State of the Union”:

Had enough of this speech? Us, too. Well, let's make sure tonight is the last time Trump gives the State of the Union. Donate to our election fund: https://t.co/IL3mqAzUbf #LastSOTU #sotu pic.twitter.com/rY1JJl0iwn — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) February 5, 2020

The feminist organization retweeted comments from several Democrat members of Congress, including former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA):

Abortion bans won’t end abortions; they will just end safe and legal abortions. #SOTU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 5, 2020

President Trump's anti-abortion policies have created unnecessary obstacles for women to access the care they need and put extreme politicians directly between patients and their providers. This isn't just wrong—it's dangerous. #SOTU — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) February 5, 2020

As Trump continues to chip away at reproductive rights, I'll keep fighting in Congress to ensure EVERYONE has access to comprehensive reproductive care. Abortion care is health care, and health care is a human right. #SOTU #MyBodyMyChoice — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 5, 2020

Accusing the Trump administration of a “Muslim ban,” Planned Parenthood Global said the administration is “racially profiling people of color and subjecting them to mistreatment”:

From the Muslim ban to the shocking treatment of pregnant people at our border, this administration has a track record of racially profiling people of color and subjecting them to mistreatment. We join 150+ orgs in calling on the Trump admin to end this discriminatory policy. https://t.co/aLYeAzeGZb — Planned Parenthood Global (@ppglobe) February 4, 2020

In October, Planned Parenthood announced it expects to spend $45 million during the 2020 election season as it aims to win the White House and take control of the U.S. Senate.

“The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re coming out more powerfully than ever with the largest investment we’ve ever made,” Kelley Robinson, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, told the Hill at the time.

“Our country is at a crossroads, but now it’s time for us to reclaim our power,” said Jenny Lawson, executive director for Planned Parenthood Votes. “In 2020, we’re fighting back and electing reproductive champions up and down the ballot — because our futures depend on it.”