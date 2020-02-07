Under Attack from Democrat Rivals, Pete Buttigieg Raises His Hand

Pete Buttigieg Raises His Hand during the eighth Democrat debate
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg came under fire from his Democrat rivals for president, during the eighth Democrat presidential debate on Friday.

But as he was attacked, Pete Buttigieg responded by simply raising his hand and looking down at his notes.

That translated into some awkward moments in which he left his hand floating in the air while his opponents continued to challenge his positions, rather than the candidate appearing ready to fight.

Watch below:

Throughout the debate, Buttigieg repeatedly raised his hand to try to expound on topics as the cameras took a wide shot of the stage.

But when the moderators called on him, Buttigieg struggled with issues such as the systemic racism behind drug arrests in South Bend and whether or not he would have ordered a strike against Iran Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Critics noted on Twitter that Buttigieg looked like a schoolboy with his hand in the air waiting for the teacher to call on him.

