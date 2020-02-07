Under Attack from Democrat Rivals, Pete Buttigieg Raises His Hand

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg came under fire from his Democrat rivals for president, during the eighth Democrat presidential debate on Friday.

But as he was attacked, Pete Buttigieg responded by simply raising his hand and looking down at his notes.

That translated into some awkward moments in which he left his hand floating in the air while his opponents continued to challenge his positions, rather than the candidate appearing ready to fight.

Watch below:

Throughout the debate, Buttigieg repeatedly raised his hand to try to expound on topics as the cameras took a wide shot of the stage.

But when the moderators called on him, Buttigieg struggled with issues such as the systemic racism behind drug arrests in South Bend and whether or not he would have ordered a strike against Iran Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani.

Critics noted on Twitter that Buttigieg looked like a schoolboy with his hand in the air waiting for the teacher to call on him.

Honestly, either. Pete looks out of his depth and is highly unspecific (and the faces, hand-raising, and code-talking still remind me of a schoolboy). Biden's always felt past the prime and now he's mad – which is obviously a bad look. — Jackson Lanzing writes weird. (@JacksonLanzing) February 8, 2020

Pete raising his hand so the teacher calls on him — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 8, 2020

Mayor Pete hasn't said a word in about 37 years. Just keeps standing there with his hand up. Did someone unplug him? #DemDebates — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 8, 2020

pete raising his hand while bernie talks makes me viscerally mad — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) February 8, 2020

Is Mayo Pete RAISING HIS HAND like a little actual baby — amil (@amil) February 8, 2020

So far 8-year-old has said that Buttigieg looks like Mr. Bean and pointed and laughed when he raised his hand. — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) February 8, 2020

Is Mayor Pete literally raising his hand to speak? #DemDebates — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) February 8, 2020