Mississippi State Coach Deletes Posts Critical of Romney Impeachment Vote

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach tweeted and then deleted, tweets critical of Utah Senator Mitt Romney after his vote to convict President Trump in his impeachment trial.

Mike Leach, a Trump supporter who campaigned for the president in Washington State while coaching the Washington State Cougars, wondered who would want Romney on their side.

“As an American, does ANYONE, REALLY want Mitt Romney on their side?!” Leach asked according to USA Today.

Leach followed that up by asking, “Those that believe in the competence of Mitt Romney, what do you trust him to do?”

Both of the tweets were subsequently deleted.

Leach explained his reasoning for deleting the posts to USA Today, “it was drawing more attention than it deserved.” Leach continued, “Nothing really to report. I just asked questions.”

Before deleting the posts, though, Leach interacted with several Twitter users. One of whom openly wondered if Leach was drunk. The Bulldogs new coach replied, “Is Mitt?!”

Is Mitt?! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

Another interaction saw Leach offer to debate someone who told him his opinions on politics didn’t matter.

I will debate you on any subject on earth. Seriously? — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

Mitt Romney was the lone Republican to vote to convict Trump for abuse of power. Romney did not vote to convict the president on the other charge he faced, obstruction of Congress.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn