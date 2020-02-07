“The inadvertently sent email from the Audit Manager cited in the response is not evidence of a lack of objectivity, rather evidence that the audit team was appropriately evaluating audit evidence,” the audit suggested.

The question over alleged bias in Hawley’s audit led to Missouri State Rep. Robert Ross (R-MO), the chairman of the House Special Committee on Government Oversight, to write a letter to Galloway in January saying that his committee plans to investigate whether Galloway’s investigation of Hawley was tainted by political bias.