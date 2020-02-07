Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez is denying that his call for a recanvass of the Iowa caucus vote is an attempt to harm Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), contending that the DNC is “all about accuracy.”

On Thursday, the DNC chair, who remained largely silent as chaos and confusion festered in the Hawkeye State this week, ordered state officials to recanvass the Iowa caucus vote — an order the state party ultimately stiff-armed.

“Should any presidential campaign in compliance with the Iowa Delegate Selection Plan request a recanvass, the IDP is prepared,” Iowa Democrat Party chairman Troy Price said in a statement, effectively denying Perez’s request.

The timing of Perez’s sudden call piqued interest, as it came as the incoming results showed Sanders gaining on Pete Buttigieg (D). Perez’s announcement furthered existing suspicions and fears of the DNC “rigging” the election against Sanders — an accusation he has denied.

“That’s just not accurate,” Perez told CNN, following his call for a recanvass of the Iowa vote. “I mean, we’re moving — we’re helping — we’re all about accuracy. I’m not about how it affects one candidate or another.”

Perez said he has since spoken to both candidates and told them that “accuracy” remains their first and foremost priority.

“I’ve spoken to Sen. Sanders. I’ve spoken to Mayor Buttigieg. I’ve spoken to other candidates. And I’ve told them our north star is accuracy,” Perez said, according to Politico.

“We want to make sure that if there’s another issue in another county, that there’s a process,” he continued. “And that’s why we’ve asked the state party if there are other issues that emerge, let’s take a look at them.”

The AP was ultimately unable to declare a winner, but the current results show Buttigieg leading in terms of state delegate equivalents but Sanders leading in the popular vote. Nonetheless, “Sanders and Buttigieg will receive the same number of delegates to the Democratic National Convention,” as Breitbart News reported.

Still, suspicions loom.

As Breitbart News reported:

Many Sanders supporters believe the 2016 Democratic nomination process was rigged by the Democratic National Committee to give the nomination to Hillary Clinton, and Perez’s announcement on Thursday did little to dispel the growing notion the same thing is happening again in 2020. Perez’s call for a recanvass also overshadowed the report early Thursday morning that Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are in a virtual tie in the race for state delegate equivalents in the Iowa Democratic caucuses conducted on Monday, with 97 percent of precincts reporting. It also stepped on Sanders’ claim on Thursday of victory in Iowa, as the New York Post reported.

Sanders declared an Iowa victory during a stop at his campaign headquarters in New Hampshire on Thursday, citing his popular vote lead, specifically.

“What I want to do today, three days late, is to thank the people of Iowa for the very strong victory they gave us at the Iowa caucuses on Monday night,” Sanders said.

“When 6,000 more people come out for you in an election than your nearest opponent, we here in northern New England call that a victory,” he added.