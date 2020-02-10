FNC’s Hilton: ‘As Impeachment Comes to an End, Let the Investigation of Biden Begin’

On his Fox News Channel program on Sunday, network host Steve Hilton called for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for corruption as laid out in Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite — a book by Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and the president of the Government Accountability Institute.

Hilton pointed to the many perks, of which Joe Biden’s family members had taken advantage, adding that with impeachment over, it was time to take a closer look at those benefits.

Transcript as follows:

For years, the alleged abuse of power and corruption by President Trump has been investigated over and over and over again. But what about the alleged Biden corruption? Not a single investigation. Sure. You now have Senators Grassley, Johnson and others pushing for a review of Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings. But where have they been? We’ve been laying out the Biden corruption for nearly a year. Hunter hired by a Ukraine energy company while his dad was directing taxpayer dollars towards Ukraine’s energy sector. You can see he’s guilty from the way Joe Biden reacts when challenged on it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Do you think it was wrong for him to take that position, knowing that it was really because that company wanted access to you?

BIDEN: Well, that’s not true. You’re saying things you do not know what you’re talking about. No one said that. Who said that? Who said that?

QUESTION: Don’t you think that it’s just one of those things where people think, well, that seems kind of sleazy. Why would he have that job if not for who his father was?

BIDEN: Because he’s a very bright guy.

QUESTION: I guess the question I’m kind of asking is, was it right?

BIDEN: Its appearance. Yes. Well, he said he regretted having done it. Speak for himself. He is a grown man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HILTON: He said, “speak for himself.” Yes, exactly. In the witness chair. Hunter Biden, tell us your expertise in Ukraine, your expertise in energy in 2014 when you were hired by Burisma. When you were wandering around a crack den in Los Angeles in 2016 while on the Charisma Board, was that on behalf of the company? How about Joe, can you speak for yourself, too? How much U.S. taxpayer money went to Burisma while your son was on Board and you sent billions of dollars to Ukraine’s energy industry?

You said you didn’t know about your son’s ties to Burisma, but last year, he said he told you, so who’s lying? You or your son? And while we’re talking about your Ukraine corruption, how about your China corruption? Remember this? So #JoeChina, what exactly did Hunter do in Beijing in December 2013 when you took him there on Air Force Two? Was it a coincidence that less than two weeks later, his company signed an exclusive and unprecedented billion-dollar deal with a state-owned Bank of China?

Any connection to the fact that you went soft on China just at that moment, and still to this day say there is no competition. It doesn’t stop with Hunter, does it, Joe? Corruption is a whole family business for the Biden’s as Peter Schweizer documents in his new book, “Profiles in Corruption.” Your son-in-law, Howard Krein, was the chief medical officer at a tiny company called StartUp Health that went on to receive unprecedented access and support from the Obama administration.

Your brother, James, with no experience in construction, was hired as an Executive Vice President at that construction company, the HillStone Group, less than three weeks after the firm’s President visited the White House. In the following months, HillStone was awarded tens of millions of dollars’ worth of government contracts. Your brother, Frank, with no experience in real estate, or Costa Rica, got lucrative real estate deals in Costa Rica, just months after you happened to visit the country’s Vice President and here is another Costa Rica coincidence for Frank Biden. Their government did a deal with Frank’s energy company. Of course, he had no experience in energy either on a solar project that received a U.S. taxpayer-backed $6.5 million loan

Oh, wait. There’s a Frank Biden Caribbean coincidence too in June 2014. As Vice President, you announced the launch of a new program to boost financing for Caribbean energy projects. Later on, the Obama administration announced a $47.5 million loan to build a 20-megawatt solar facility in Jamaica. Guess who ended up signing a deal to build a 20-megawatt solar facility in Jamaica? The man himself, Frank Biden. It’s like Frank is the new Hunter.

And it looks like you Joe Biden, and the whole corrupt snouts in the trough Biden family — Hunter-Frank-James-Howard. For decades, you’ve grifted taxpayers while pretending to be just a regular blue-collar family. What a joke. So here is the question tonight. What the hell do we have to do to get the Biden corruption investigated?

For three years, President Trump has his administration blocked and probed and hounded, but nothing on the other side. That is not fair. That is not justice. That is not the rule of law, but the law of the swamp and the king of the swamp is Joe Biden. So as impeachment comes to an end, let the investigation of Biden begin.