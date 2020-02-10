Watch Live: AG William Barr Addresses National Sheriffs’ Association Conference

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will deliver remarks to the National Sheriff’s Association 2020 Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, DC, on Monday.
Barr is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
