President Donald Trump warned there would be a revolution in the Democrat party if former Mayor Mike Bloomberg won the nomination for president.

“If a guy came in and bought the election,i f he bought the Democratic nomination, I really think that you’d have a revolution within the Democrat party,” he said.

Trump recalled the frustration voiced by Sen. Bernie Sanders supporters at the Democrat convention in 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the nomination over the Democrat socialist.

“You had a mini-revolution last time … a lot of people perceived that they took it away from him,” he said.

The president commented on the 2020 race in a podcast interview with Geraldo Rivera on Thursday.

Bloomberg has put $200 million of his own money into his campaign for president, positioning himself for electoral gains on Super Tuesday, the March 3 set of primaries in 14 different states.

But Trump repeated his doubt that Bloomberg would be a threat.

“Frankly, I think my first choice would be mini Mike, I think it would be easy,” he said when asked which Democrat candidate he looked forward to facing in November.

Trump reminded Rivera that failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spent over a billion dollars trying to defeat him but failed.

“He won’t have that much and frankly he’s so deficient in so many ways, that I think he’d be easier than Bernie,” Trump said.

The president said he believed that former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign was finished.

“I really believe that we are going to have a very interesting election,” he said. “I think Biden is shot, he was shot from the beginning.”

Trump has been savaging Bloomberg on Twitter in recent days, mocking his height and awkward demeanor.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg is a LOSER who has money but can’t debate and has zero presence, you will see,” Trump wrote on Twitter about his potential rival on Thursday.