Poll: Michael Bloomberg Polling Ahead of Joe Biden in Florida

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden in Florida, according to a poll.

The data released by St. Pete Polls, via Fextel, shows Bloomberg polling at 27.3 percent while Vice President Joe Biden is at 25.9 percent.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders remain below the threshold of undecided voters.

Here is how the candidates stack up:

Michael Bloomberg: 27.3

Joe Biden: 25.9

Undecided: 11.2

Pete Buttigieg: 10.5

Bernie Sanders: 10.4

Amy Klobuchar: 8.6

Elizabeth Warren: 4.8

Tom Steyer: 1.3

Bloomberg gets overwhelming support from Hispanic voters, a 15 point margin above Biden. Among white voters, Bloomberg has a ten percent margin.

The poll of 3,047 registered voters has a margin of error of 1.8 percent and was taken between February 12, 2020 to February 13, 2020.

The Florida Democrat primary is held on March 17, after Super Tuesday.