An illegal alien in St. Francois County, Missouri, is facing charges for allegedly anally raping a 13-year-old girl in 2018 and intimidating witnesses set to testify against him.

Manuel Avalos, a 38-year-old illegal alien, was indicted this month after a grand jury charged him with first-degree statutory sodomy involving a child under the age of 14 and felony tampering with a witness, according to the Daily Journal Online.

Avalos, according to prosecutors, in 2018 was staying at the same home as a 13-year-old girl when he allegedly sexually assaulted her. The girl told law enforcement she fell asleep on a couch before she was awakened by Avalos pulling her pants down.

After Avalos was charged in November 2019 for allegedly anally raping the girl, he was booked into a local jail and held on $100,000 bail. Less than a month after his arrest, prosecutors say Avalos threatened a potential witness in the case with a lawsuit and arrest.

Local law enforcement officials confirmed in an arrest warrant that Avalos has been placed on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer so that if he is released from jail, he will be turned over to federal immigration agents for arrest.

Avalos is facing a sentence of up to life in prison for the alleged child rape.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.