Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg fired an opening salvo against Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday, claiming there was no way he could win if he were the Democrat nominee.

“I don’t think there’s any chance of the Senator beating President Trump,” Bloomberg said when asked about his opinion of Sanders at the ninth Democrat presidential debate on NBC News.

Bloomberg said that Sanders’ plan for government-mandated Medicare for All would take away private health insurance from 16 million Americans.

“That’s just not a way that you go and start building the coalition that the Sanders camp think they can do,” he said.

Bloomberg said that a Sanders nomination would lead to a second term for President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think that there’s any chance whatsoever, and if he goes and is the candidate we will have Donald Trump for another four years and we can’t stand that,” he said.

Bloomberg and Sanders continue battling for the future of the Democrat party as the former New York City mayor is rising in the polls.

In 2016, Bloomberg said that Sanders supporters were largely uneducated young people:

“I don’t mean to knock young people — I wish I was one again — but young people listened to [Bernie Sanders] and they said, ‘Yeah, Democratic: That’s good. Socialism: Yeah, that’s that social media stuff,’” he said. “Because our kids no longer learn civics in school, they longer study Western history, they no longer read Western literature.”