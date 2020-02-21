Appearing Thursday evening at a CNN town hall event, Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed the Green New Deal doesn’t go “far enough” and touted a so-called “Blue New Deal” aimed at protecting oceans.
Transcript is as follows:
AUDIENCE MEMBER: Does your commitment to the environment include a ban on the export of American oil?
SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: See what I want to see us do — I hadn’t thought about that in terms of that specific part — what I want to see us do is get off an oil economy, not only for ourselves, but for the rest of the world. I want to see us move entirely to green. And let me say on this, I not only support a Green New Deal — I don’t think it goes far enough — I also have a Blue New Deal, because we’ve got to be thinking about our oceans as well that we need to protect.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.