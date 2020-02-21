Elizabeth Warren Proposes ‘Blue New Deal’ Because Green New Deal Doesn’t Go ‘Far Enough’

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 20: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to the media after a canvass kickoff event at one of her campaign offices on February 20, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Democrats will hold their presidential caucuses on February 22, the third …
David Becker/Getty Images

Appearing Thursday evening at a CNN town hall event, Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) claimed the Green New Deal doesn’t go “far enough” and touted a so-called “Blue New Deal” aimed at protecting oceans.

Transcript is as follows: 

AUDIENCE MEMBER: Does your commitment to the environment include a ban on the export of American oil?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: See what I want to see us do — I hadn’t thought about that in terms of that specific part — what I want to see us do is get off an oil economy, not only for ourselves, but for the rest of the world. I want to see us move entirely to green. And let me say on this, I not only support a Green New Deal — I don’t think it goes far enough — I also have a Blue New Deal, because we’ve got to be thinking about our oceans as well that we need to protect.



