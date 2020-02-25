President Donald Trump corrected a reporter on Tuesday for suggesting his travel ban from certain countries was discriminatory against Muslims.

A BBC reporter used his time at a press conference in India with President Trump to claim many had hoped he would confront Indian Prime Minister Modi on policies and hate crimes in India affecting Muslims, but also claimed his travel ban in the United States was discriminatory against Muslims

“The travel ban is not a thing against Muslims,” Trump replied. “It’s a thing against areas where we don’t want people coming into our country that are going to cause problems, cause harm, cause death, hurt our people. I feel very strong about that.”

Trump reminded the reporter the travel ban was deemed legal by the Supreme Court.

“We won the travel ban, and we used the travel ban where we think there was, not based on religion, but where we think there’s going to be trouble,” he said.

Trump said he did bring up concerns to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about India’s treatment of Muslims during his visit.