Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she would support the Democrat nominee no matter who it is, even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who she recently trashed publicly.

Promoting her documentary Hillary at the Berlinale film festival in Germany, the twice-failed presidential candidate affirmed that she will support the Democrat nominee. However, she noted that she is “going to wait and see who we nominate.”

“I will support the nominee, and it won’t surprise you to hear me say that I think that it’s imperative that we retire the incumbent,” Clinton stated.

Her remarks follow harsh critiques of Sanders, which surfaced last month.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said in her 4-hour documentary.

“He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” she added.

She also ripped into his supporters, “Bernie Bros,” and “their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

“And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it,” she added.

The Hollywood Reporter questioned Clinton’s comments on the socialist frontrunner, asking if the “assessment” she offered in her documentary continued to hold true.

“Yes, it does,” Clinton told the outlet. Clinton has refrained from endorsing a specific candidate in the Democrat primary race and noted that “there are many more contests to go.”

“I know from my own experience and having watched these nominating campaigns for a long time, you win some, you lose some, and you have to keep going,” she said. “You know, I won some, I lost some. And I know that’s what’s happening in this current contest.”

Sanders has long refused to take aim at the former secretary of state, despite her critical comments. After her initial remarks emerged last month, he simply told reporters that he was focused on impeachment and quipped, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one.”

Hillary is slated to drop on Hulu March 6.