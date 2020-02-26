HHS Secretary Announces 15th Coronavirus Case Confirmed in U.S.

The United States now has nearly 60 cases of the deadly coronavirus, a Trump administration official confirmed to lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon.

“As of this morning, we still had only 14 cases of the novel coronavirus detected in the United States involving travel to or close contacts with travelers,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar testified before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Wednesday. “Coming into this hearing, I was informed that we have a 15th confirmed case, the epidemiology of which we are still discerning.”

The nearly 60 cases include the 42 people recently repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan.

