Poll: Bernie Sanders Dominating in California Ahead of Super Tuesday

All signs are pointing to a strong win for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Super Tuesday state of California, according to a Change Research/KQED poll released Wednesday.

Sanders is leading in the big-time Super Tuesday state, just days ahead of the March 3 primaries. Roughly one-third, or 1,357, of the party’s pledged delegates are up for grabs, bringing the presidential hopefuls that much closer to the 1,991 delegates required to seal the nomination on the first ballot. Anything less would result in a brokered convention, which could spark chaos within the Democrat Party. At this point, Sanders is the only Democrat candidate who has explicitly stated that the candidate going into the convention with the most delegates, even if it is short of the 1,991 required for the majority, should be the nominee.

Still, there is a long way to go, but with Super Tuesday just days away, all eyes are on some of the states allocating the most delegates, including California.

The Change Research/KQED survey, conducted February 20-23, 2020, among 1,069 likely Democrat primary voters, showed the socialist senator leading the pack with an overwhelming majority — 37 percent support. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) overtook Joe Biden (D) for a distant second with 20 percent to the former vice president’s 12 percent. Pete Buttigieg (D) followed closely behind with 11 percent support.

Mike Bloomberg fell down to the bottom tier with six percent support, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tom Steyer (D), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) with five percent, three percent, and two percent, respectively. The margin of error is +/- 3.4 percent:

#California @ChangePolls/@KQED Poll (2/20-23):

Sanders 37%

Warren 20%

Biden 12%

Buttigieg 11%

Bloomberg 6%

Klobuchar 5%

Yang 4%

Steyer 3%

Gabbard 2%

Castro 1% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) February 26, 2020

Similarly, Sanders is leading in Texas, another delegate-rich Super Tuesday state, according to Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics average.