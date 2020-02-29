Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden’s (D) first-ever primary win, conceding that “nobody wins them all.”

Multiple media outlets quickly called the race for the former vice president almost immediately after the polls closed in South Carolina. Sanders, perhaps anticipating a loss, held a rally in Norfolk, Virginia, and congratulated Biden on his victory.

“Now I am very proud that in this campaign so far we have won the popular vote in Iowa. We have won the New Hampshire primary. We have won the Nevada caucus. But you cannot win them all,” Sanders said, noting that there are a “lot of states out there.”

“And tonight we did not win in South Carolina. And that will not be the only defeat. There are a lot of states in this country. Nobody wins them all. I want to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory tonight,” he said, quickly pivoting his focus to Super Tuesday.

“And now we enter Super Tuesday in Virginia,” he said. “And I believe very strongly that the people of this country on Super Tuesday and after are going to support our campaign because we are more than a campaign. We are a movement”:

Together, we can win this primary, defeat Donald Trump, and put power back in the hands of working people. Join us live in Norfolk, VA: https://t.co/e8SSEu67lo — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 1, 2020

I want to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory tonight. I believe very strongly that the people of this country—on Super Tuesday and after—will support us because we are more than a campaign. We are a movement. Chip in tonight to help us go forward: https://t.co/tjejWmhFRw — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 1, 2020

Sanders also took aim at President Trump, as he has in many of his recent stump speeches.

“We are here tonight because we are determined that Donald Trump will be a one-term president,” he said.

“The American people — no matter what their political views may be — do not want a president in office who is a pathological liar, who is running a corrupt administration, who apparently has never read the Constitution of the United States.”

Sanders also accused Trump of “undermining American democracy” through “his attacks on the media, on the judiciary, [and] on Congress.”