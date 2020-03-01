Obama’s Body Man Reggie Love Rallies Pete Buttigieg Supporters After Losing South Carolina

Former President Barack Obama’s body man Reggie Love rallied supporters of Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Saturday after a fourth-place finish in South Carolina.

Buttigieg left the state with Love to campaign in Raleigh, North Carolina, as he braced for a big loss in the state.

“I wouldn’t be here today if I didn’t believe in Pete, and I assume many of you feel the exact same way,” Love said, according to reporters present. “And you probably believe that Pete is our best shot at defeating the revolution candidate, who’s my way or the highway, and beating Donald Trump resoundingly.”

Love told Buttigieg and his supporters that running for president was “an exercise in hope and humility.”

Biden won big in the state with nearly 50 percent of the vote, while Buttigieg only got eight percent, with 85 percent of precincts in the state reporting. Even Tom Steyer, who dropped out of his presidential campaign on Saturday, got fourth place.

“I congratulate the Vice President on his victory tonight in South Carolina,” Buttigieg said.

He thanked black voters in South Carolina for showing him “that famous Southern hospitality of the last year” and asked his supporters to donate to his campaign.

Love endorsed Buttigieg in December of last year, but the campaign boosted his campaign role as the former South Bend Mayor tries to win support from black Democrats in the South.

“This is how we win, it’s always how we’ve won, Democrats win when we offer a new vision a new generation of leadership, calling our country to it’s highest values, and it’s deepest ideals,” Buttigieg said.