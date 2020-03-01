The World Health Organization (WHO) appealed for calm Saturday as it issued its latest coronavirus warning, cautioning that criminals are using the global spread of COVID-19 to steal money or sensitive information from the unwary.

Criminal elements, says the U.N. health agency, are posing as WHO representatives, and recommends anyone contacted by a person or organization claiming to be from the glabal body should take steps to verify their authenticity.

The criminal warning came within hours of WHO confirming two new Member States (Mexico and San Marino) reported cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, as the number of cases continues to rise.

The latest situation report from the organization shows that over the latest 24-hour reporting period the number of new cases outside of China (1,318) far outweighed the number of new cases within the country (435).

Nevertheless, the vast majority of confirmed cases (79,394) are in China. The other 52 affected countries currently have 6,009 cases between them. 2,838 people have died from the virus in China, with 86 deaths reported in the rest of the world.

President Donald Trump also weighed into the crisis on Saturday, asking media not to create a panic after confirming the news one woman in the United States infected with the virus had died.

“I’d like to just ask, and caution that the media, we would respectfully ask the media, and politicians, and everybody else involved not to do anything to incite a panic because there’s no reason to panic at all,” Trump said, as Breitbart News reported.

Vice President Mike Pence also advised Americans they did not need to purchase a medical mask to prepare for the coronavirus.

“Let me be very clear, and I’m sure the physicians who are up here will reflect this as well, the average American does not need to go out and buy a mask,” Pence said, adding that medical patients and health care staff would get prioritized.