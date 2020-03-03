Bernie Sanders Wins Colorado Presidential Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has won the state of Colorado, according to a projection from the Associated Press.

This marks the first of several western states where Sanders is expected to do well.

Colorado has 67 delegates up for grabs. At the time of this writing, an estimated 8% of precincts are reporting, and Sanders is leading with nearly 24,000 votes — 39% of the ballots counted so far.

Sanders drew more than 11,000 supporters to a rally in Denver last month, signaling his strong support in the state’s highest population center. Recent polls of the state showed Sanders leading the field by ten points.

Sanders also won the Colorado caucuses in 2016, but the state’s Democrat party has since moved to a presidential primary.