Dave Brat, a former U.S. representative for Virginia and the dean of the Liberty University School of Business, spoke with Breitbart News during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he discussed the “supply chain mess” regarding China and the coronavirus.

“I just want to give a call out to President Trump and to Breitbart,” Brat told Breitbart News’s Matt Boyle. “Pelosi is playing politics with this virus all of a sudden. Who’s the first president to take it to China before it was cool? The answer is President Trump.”

Brat also commended President Trump on his efforts of taking on “globalization” and the “supply chain mess,” adding that former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden “were fine with it.”

Brat continued:

We’re gonna see how bad these supply chains are and how much and how fast we can get stuff. The masks, the active ingredients and the medicine, the auto-supply piece. At Liberty [University] the first lesson in finance is diversify. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. The stock market portfolio is the same kind of thing. We’ve got some major work to do and President Trump’s been leading the charge on all of it. … China has announced their war plan. They’re at war against us. They have a document called China 2025 and China 2050 and it’s gonna be an economic war, it’s gonna be a cyber war. People may not know China has knocked out satellites up in orbit, they have a satellite that can pinch and destroy. … The United States, for too long, has been an overly Christian country. I’m a Christian, right, but we asked China, ‘Did you guys do that?’ and they say ‘No’ and we say, ‘Only you and we have the capability to do that and we didn’t do that.’

Brat also spoke about the importance of American-made drugs that could potentially fight against the coronavirus.

“We need elites in the State Department who put America first,” Brat said in regards to what it takes to have coronavirus-fighting drugs made in America. “It really is that simple. This all has to do with national security concerns and economic security. […] So we need to get the right people surrounding President Trump to get this strategy.”