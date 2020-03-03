Joe Biden Projected Winner of Tennessee Democrat Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected the winner of the Tennessee Democrat Primary on Tuesday by the Associated Press and Fox News less than two hours after the majority of the polls closed at 7:00 p.m. central time.

With 70 percent of precincts reporting as of 8:55 p.m. central time, Biden had 39 percent of the vote, with Sen. Bernie Sanders in second place with 24 percent of the vote, according to Real Clear Politics.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spent $7.6 million in the state, finished a disappointing third with 18 percent of the vote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was in fourth place with nine percent of the vote.

Bloomberg outspent all six of his Democrat rivals in the state by $5 million.

Biden did well across most of the state’s rural counties, while Sanders did well in Knox County, home of the University of Tennessee, and Rutherford County, home of Middle Tennessee State University.

Biden also did very well in East Tennessee as well as Madison County, whose county seat is the city of Jackson – the largest city between Nashville and Memphis. Biden took 58 percent of the vote in Madison County.

Nashville and Davidson County, where some polls will be kept open until 10:00 p.m., has not yet reported. Earlier on Tuesday, a severe tornado swept through Middle Tennessee, leaving 25 dead and significant property damage.