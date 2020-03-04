Mike Bloomberg’s guns-for-me-but-not-for-thee approach was rejected by the American people on Super Tuesday, leading him to abandon the race less than 24-hours later.

Gun control for the American people was a cornerstone of Bloomberg’s campaign. But he carried out that campaign while surrounded by armed guards 24/7.

On February 3, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Bloomberg availed himself of good guys with guns for self-protection while pushing to deny Americans access to guns for defense of their own lives.

On March 2, 2020–the day before Super Tuesday–Breitbart News reported Bloomberg was called out by an audience member at a Fox News town hall. The audience member said, “You have an armed security detail that is likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines you seek to ban the common citizen from owning. Does your life matter more than mine or my family’s?”

Bloomberg responded by admitting his personal use of good guys with guns, and suggested that his use of guns is justified because he has higher public profile than the common man. On Super Tuesday, the vast majority of voters rejected Bloomberg.

President Trump addressed Bloomberg’s loss after polls closed:

