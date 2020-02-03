Bloomberg Enjoys Armed Guards While Fighting to Disarm Americans

Billionaire Democrat presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is a staunch proponent of gun control for America with one caveat–he gets to spend his days surrounded by good guys with guns to keep him safe.

Bloomberg’s use of armed guards has been seized upon again and again by gun rights supporters through the years. They point to the guards in an attempt to show his habit of pushing laws that would deny self-defense tools to poor families while allowing Bloomberg to benefit from being protected by men with firearms.

In 2017 Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pointed out the hypocrisy of Bloomberg’s actions.

The New York Post reported on Bloomberg referring to the NYPD as his “own army,” while Mayor of New York City. And on January 25, 2019, NRA-ILA reported that after his tenure as mayor ended “Bloomberg hired some of the same [NYPD] officers from his security detail to work for him privately.” Yet he continued to push gun control for average Americans.

His belief that gun ownership is esoteric was clear after the December 29, 2019, Texas church attack, which ended seconds after it began because an armed congregant took the attacker out. Even after the live-saving benefit of the armed congregant was put on display for all the world to see, Bloomberg responded by claiming only law enforcement, not congregants, should be armed.

Texas church hero Jack Wilson responded by pointing out that if Bloomberg’s gun control had been in place the congregants would have been unarmed and at the mercy of the attacker. As a result, more lives would have been lost.

In more general terms, universal background checks are arguably the most prominent piece of legislation in Bloomberg’s gun control portfolio. Yet Crime Prevention Research president John R. Lott has shown that states that adopted such checks “experienced a 15 percent increase in per capita rates of mass public shooting fatalities.” Those states also witnessed “a 38 percent increase in the rate of injury from [the mass public shootings].”

But Bloomberg moves through life surrounded by good guys with guns; by men who are armed to be sure he is safe as he goes about his daily business.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.