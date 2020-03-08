A Grand Princess cruise ship is headed to Georgia from California, where 32 Georgians and thousands of others on the boat will be transferred to Dobbin Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, for coronavirus testing and quarantine as required.

Local media reported on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s statement:

I have learned that thirty-four Georgians and additional American citizens from the eastern United States who are currently on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast will be securely transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. These passengers will undergo testing and be quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19. They are expected to arrive at Dobbins late Monday, March 9 or early Tuesday, March 10. I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe, and our state stands ready to assist our federal partners if requested. In the days and weeks ahead, I encourage Georgians to pray for the patients affected by COVID-19 and their healthcare providers. We must continue to support one another, trust the advice of the medical community, and remain vigilant. My office remains in constant communication with the Trump Administration, lawmakers, and state and local officials to ensure the health and safety of families across Georgia and our country. We will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.

Princess Cruise officials said the ship is expected to arrive late Monday, according to Atlanta Cox Media affiliate WSB-TV. The ship is carrying 3,500 people from 54 countries.

As Breitbart News reported, Johns Hopkins University has launched a website to keep track of data about the virus. On Sunday the dashboard said 107,593 coronavirus cases have been confirmed around the world; 3,653 deaths have been reported; and 60,659 have recovered after becoming infected.

In the United States, 437 cases of the virus have been confirmed and 17 deaths have been reported.

