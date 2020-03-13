Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Coronavirus News Conference

President Donald Trump will host a press conference on his administration’s efforts to fight the coronavirus on Friday.
The president announced his decision on Twitter, noting that the press conference would be held at 3:00 p.m. EST.
Trump will speak to Americans as Congress continues negotiating emergency legislation to alleviate the economic impact of the virus. Trump faces increasing criticism for the shortage of coronavirus tests for the American public.
