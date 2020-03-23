The United States registered over 100 deaths due to the Chinese coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 500, according to data tracked by the Washington Post.

The deadly illness has killed individuals in 34 states and has infected in excess of 41,000 individuals across the country. The updated figures come as New York, the state with the most cases, announced that it saw a 38 percent increase of infections overnight, bringing its total number to 20,875. New York City accounts for 12,305 of them. In response, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) issued an emergency order Monday directing hospitals to increase their capacity by 50 percent.

“I think it’s unreasonable to tell hospitals to double their capacity,” the governor said during his daily press briefing on the virus. “They must increase by 50 percent at least.”

In an effort to combat the illness, New York will launch clinical trials Tuesday of the ant-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine amid testimonies that it is a potential treatment.

