Kentucky Resident Attends ‘Coronavirus Party,’ Contracts It

A Kentucky resident has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus after attending a “coronavirus party,” Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced on Tuesday.

Beshear said at a press briefing that the individual recently attended a gathering of adults in their 20s but stopped short of naming which country they are from.

“I guess thinking they were invincible flaunting the mass gathering prohibition,” Beshear judged. “This is something that no one should be doing across the commonwealth.

“We all owe each other a duty to protect each other,” the governor added. “And we simply can’t have folks that are doing things like this.”

As of Tuesday, Kentucky has confirmed 163 cases of the illness, and four people have died.

“This is the part where I, the person that tells everybody to be calm, have to remain calm myself,” the governor continued. “Because anyone who goes to something like this may think that they are indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”

“We are battling for the health and even the lives of our parents and our grandparents,” he added. “Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people. We ought to be much better than that.”

The state is scheduled to receive $1.6 million in federal funds to fight the outbreak.

“In response to the coronavirus, I was proud to lead bipartisan efforts as Senate Majority Leader to deliver urgent funding for community health centers nationwide, including $1.6 million to Kentucky,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said in a statement.“Community health centers are an essential resource for quality, primary care in many rural areas of Kentucky.

Editor’s Note: No individuals in the photo accompanying this article are linked to this medical case. The image is illustrative and not a literal depiction of the events in this story.