Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden said Thursday that his schedule these days regularly consists of sitting in his basement and making videos criticizing President Trump, washing dishes, and sitting on his back porch talking with his grandkids.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Biden showed off his home studio recently set up in his basement, and said he has people come by who wear “masks and gloves.”

Kimmel asked if the candidate cooks and Biden said, “I clean. She cooks dinner … but I clean. That’s my job.”

The host asked, “What are you doing all day? Is it all work on the campaign?”

Biden said he’s on the phone a lot speaking to various advisers and that some of his grand kids live a mile away.

He said they walk over and “sit out in the backyard in two chairs and I sit up on the porch and we have our conversations because I’m not allowed to go hug them.”

“How are you able to stay connected to people during this period of mandated social distancing?” MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace asked Biden on Tuesday.

“I’m in the basement of my home,” he responded.

“Well, what I’m trying to do is become much more facile in being able to use social networking here. The fact is that I’m in the basement—.”

“Me too,” Wallace interjected.

“I’m in the basement of my home, and you know what I’m talking about,” Biden said with a laugh.

