Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump to Discuss Coronavirus

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday spoke with President Donald Trump about the coronavirus, according to campaign sources.

Several reporters close to the former vice president’s campaign team shared the news on Twitter at the same time.

Details of the call were not revealed, but President Trump is likely to discuss it at his news conference on Monday evening.

The former vice president has struggled to get attention for his campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier Monday, President Trump taunted Biden for failing to call the president, even though his team floated the idea to several news sources.

“What ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?” Trump asked on Twitter.

The president also joked about Biden discussing a “virtual” Democrat convention in the summer.

“Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period,” he wrote. “Now he wants a ‘Virtual’ Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?”