Watch Live: President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Conference

Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force will host a press briefing at the White House on Friday, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.

The president and his team continue to answer questions about reopening the country during the ongoing fight against the virus as well as supporting Americans suffering the economic effects of the global pandemic.

