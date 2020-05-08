Trump Campaign on Flynn: ‘What Did Joe Biden Know and When Did He Know It?’

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is demanding to know more about former Vice President Joe Biden’s role in the outgoing Obama administration’s failed effort to take down Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.).

On Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) moved to drop its case against Flynn for lying to the FBI. New disclosures revealed last week that the FBI schemed to oust the new National Security Advisor — even though agents had found no evidence of any wrongdoing. Moreover, the evidence suggested that the decision to keep investigating Flynn had come from the top of the FBI.

Transcripts of interviews conducted in 2017 by the House Intelligence Committee published Thursday showed it was Obama himself who told Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates that Flynn had spoken by phone to the Russian ambassador, urging Russia not to overreact to new U.S. sanctions. That triggered the DOJ’s effort to investigate Flynn for violating the Logan Act of 1799, which prevents private diplomacy and is never enforced.

On January 4, 2017, the FBI decided to keep the Flynn case open. On January 5, Obama met with Yates — as well as Vice President Joe Biden, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and others in the Oval Office. It was at that meeting that Obama directed Comey to inform President-elect Donald Trump about the “Steele dossier” — providing the news “hook” that then led to the dossier being leaked to the media.

As Breitbart News has pointed out, Biden has confirmed that he was there, but has never explained what he knew about transpired next — and what the outgoing Obama administration did to undermine its successor.

With the DOJ dropping charges against Flynn, those questions have acquired new urgency. And the Trump campaign is demanding that Biden come clean. “”Joe Biden was in the room when one of the greatest abuses of power by an administration in American history was in progress,” Trump campaign spokesman Matt Wolking said, as quoted by Byron York in the Washington Examiner. “The corrupt media will do its best to cover up this scandal and protect him, but Americans deserve to know: What did Joe Biden know and when did he know it?”

Biden described the Jan. 5 meeting in detail just one week later, after the “dossier” leaked, the AP reported.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, is available for pre-order. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.