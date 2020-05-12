White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended not wearing a mask at a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

One reporter asked why she did not wear a mask at the podium, despite the White House ordering all staffers to wear a mask in the West Wing.

McEnany responded:

It’s because I’m distanced from you. You’d probably having a hard time hearing from me right now, should I have a mask on, and that would be muffled. I’m delivering information to the American people. I’m at an appropriate distance away.

Reporters again wore masks to the briefing room, which is already significantly thinned out because of social distancing guidelines. White House staffers Chad Gilmartin and Alyssa Farah wore masks in the briefing room. One America News reporter Chanel Rion took off her mask to ask a question.

McEnany said she had a negative test on Monday as well as Tuesday.

The White House announced Monday that the rotating group press pool reporters would also be tested daily as their efforts to contain the virus continued.

Vice President Mike Pence was spotted arriving at the White House with a mask on Tuesday after his press secretary tested positive for the virus. President Donald Trump has not been seen in public wearing a mask.