Donald Trump: Joe Biden ‘Was a Big Unmasker’

President Donald Trump ripped former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday after his name appeared on a list of former President Barack Obama officials who may have unmasked his ex-National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn.

“Well, the unmasking is a massive thing. I just got a list. Who can believe a thing like this?” Trump said.

Trump referred to an interview Biden did with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos where he denied knowing anything about the investigation of Flynn before admitting he knew the White House “had asked for an investigation.”

Trump called Biden “a big unmasker.”

“And then it gets released today that he was a big unmasker,” Trump said. “So how do you know nothing if you’re one of the unmaskers?”

Trump said that it was a huge story and expected the media to cover it.

“It’s one of the very big stories, and I suspect you’ll have if it’s possible, even bigger stories coming out,” he said.

After Trump won the election, Flynn spoke to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak several times. Flynn’s calls were picked up by intelligence surveillance and then his identity was unmasked by Obama officials and leaked to the media.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell submitted a declassified list of Obama administration officials who requested names to be “unmasked” between the day that Trump won the election to shortly after he took office.

Biden’s name was on the list of officials who “may have received Lt. Gen. Flynn’s identity,” according to Grenell.

Trump also spoke about the list in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

“This was all Obama, this was all Biden,” he said. “These people were corrupt, the whole thing was corrupt, and we caught them, we caught them.”