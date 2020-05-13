Donald Trump to Visit Pennsylvania During Rebellion Against Gov. Tom Wolf’s Coronavirus Lockdowns

President Donald Trump will visit Pennsylvania on Thursday, as Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf struggles to maintain draconian coronavirus lockdowns.

Wolf threatened heavy consequences on Monday for some counties that threatened to reopen on Friday, despite being ordered to wait until June.

“We are fighting a war that has taken the lives of too many people. And we’re winning,” Wolf wrote on Twitter. “The politicians who are encouraging us to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way.”

But Wolf’s increasingly draconian tone has sparked calls for impeachment as Pennsylvania citizens wait to see if he will deliver on his punishing threats.

The power struggle continues between local and state Republicans and Trump supporters and Gov. Wolf, who refuses to loosen his grip on protesting counties.

President Trump will visit a medical equipment distributor on Thursday outside of Allentown, Pennsylvania, as he continues to talk about the war against the coronavirus and the importance of reopening the country.

The White House did not comment on the record to Breitbart News about the president’s message to Pennsylvania, but a spokesperson told local media that the president plans to deliver remarks about coronavirus testing.

Trump’s visit also signals the fight to keep Pennsylvania in 2020, a state key to his stunning upset victory against Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. Recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden is leading the state by 6-8 points.

Pennsylvania Trump supporters will be watching for signs of support for their rebellion against their Democrat governor.

The president weighed in on Monday, criticizing Democrats in the state for playing politics with the lockdowns.

“The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Trump criticized Gov. Wolf’s handling of the coronavirus lockdowns after meeting with Pennsylvania Republicans Rep. Scott Perry and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler.

“What the Democrats are doing in Pennsylvania is a disgrace,” he said.