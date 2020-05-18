President Donald Trump said at the White House on Monday he had no doubt that former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden were personally involved with the Russia “hoax” investigation into his campaign.

The president reacted to Attorney General William Barr, who said Monday that he did not expect the Justice Department to launch a criminal investigation against either Obama or Biden, based on his knowledge of the investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“I have no doubt that they were involved in this hoax, one of the worst things ever to befall this country in terms of political scandal,” Trump said. “I have absolutely no doubt that Obama and Biden were involved.”

Trump responded to Barr’s statement at a roundtable event with restaurant owners on Monday afternoon at the White House.

He said it was his opinion that Obama and Biden were personally involved with the investigation, which he described as the “illegal takedown of a president.”

“I would think it would be very, very serious,” he said. “It was a takedown of a president.”

Trump said he has confidence in Barr, whom he described as “an honorable attorney general” who would do “an honorable job.”

“I’m going to let the attorney general make all of those decisions. I’ve stayed out of it because it’s the appropriate thing to do,” he said.

He said that he had not seen Barr’s remarks but appeared confident in the investigation.

“I am surprised only in that I have no doubt, personally,” he said. “I have no doubt, but he may have another feeling.”