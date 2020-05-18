Law enforcement sources indicated that Pensacola, Florida, Naval Air Base gunman Mohammed Alshamrani had contact with Al Qaeda prior to opening fire on innocents on December 6, 2019.

Alshamrani used a handgun to carry out his attack, killing three innocents and causing numerous others to be transported to the hospital for injuries, Breitbart News reported.

Law enforcement sources affirm that Alshamrani had contact with Al Qaeda before he carried out the attack, Fox News reported.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released “an audio recording” in February 2020 in which the group claimed to have directed Alshamrani to carry out the attack, NBC News reported.

FBI agents discovered two phones belonging to Alshamrani after his attack. He had placed one “on the floor and shot at in an attempt to destroy any data it held.” Authorities are now seeking access to one of the phones tied to Alshamrani, and that requires persuading Apple to unlock it so it can be used for information.

